Charlemont: Pride Day event on Deerfield River

The fifth annual Pride Day on the River will take place Saturday, June 10, on the Deerfield River. The annual gathering celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride month with groups rafting and kayaking down the Fife Brook section of the river.
Both new and experienced boaters can spend the day paddling on the Deerfield River and then recharge at the After Party at Zoar Outdoor, where there will be free food, non-alcoholic beverages, free whitewater gear, and other giveaways.
The event is open to all LGBTQ+ people and allies. Visit kayaklesson.com/pride-day-event/ for more information.