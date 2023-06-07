<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Charlemont: Pride Day event on Deerfield River

The fifth annual Pride Day on the River will take place Saturday, June 10, on the Deerfield River. The annual gathering celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride month with groups rafting and kayaking down the Fife Brook section of the river.

Both new and experienced boaters can spend the day paddling on the Deerfield River and then recharge at the After Party at Zoar Outdoor, where there will be free food, non-alcoholic beverages, free whitewater gear, and other giveaways.

The event is open to all LGBTQ+ people and allies. Visit kayaklesson.com/pride-day-event/ for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

