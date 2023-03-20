Public defenders holding trivia night in Pittsfield to mark 60th anniversary of landmark Supreme Court decision

PITTSFIELD — The local public defender's office is putting on a trivia night Tuesday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to an attorney for those accused of a crime.
The event begins 7 p.m. at Hot Plate Brewery on School Street in Pittsfield.
The Committee for Public Counsel Services is sponsoring the event in honor of the Supreme Court decision Gideon v. Wainwright. The court ruled that the U.S. constitution requires states provide attorneys to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one.
The event is open to the public and attendees can bring their takeout food, while snacks and drinks are available at Hot Plate.