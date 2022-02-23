The Select Board and Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, via Zoom.
At the hearing, the Select Board and Finance Committee formally will vote to send the town's operating and capital expense budget to the annual town meeting in June.
The vote also will include the town's assessment to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
During budget planning sessions in February, proposed budgets from town departments were adjusted only slightly. The fiscal 2023 spending proposal includes:
• $13.67 million for general town operations, up 5.5 percent over 2022;
• $5.738 million in town capital expenditures, including road and bridge improvements, accessibility improvements at Ramsdell Library, redesign of the Town Hall campus, and routine vehicle and equipment purchases;
• $18.94 million for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, up 2.79 percent over the current year.
The public hearing is open to all. Meeting details and the Zoom login link can be found on the town calendar at tinyurl.com/2p82umc6.