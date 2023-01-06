<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Pulitzer-winning author to discuss new book

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debby Applegate will talk about her new book, "Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, Icon of the Jazz Age," at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, via Zoom for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

This free program is part of “Jewish Literary Voices: A Federation Series in collaboration with The Jewish Book Council.”  Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for the program link.

"Madam" is a colorful and unusual history of Jewish life told through the perspective of a “good Jewish girl” from a Russian shtetl who immigrated to Brooklyn and rose to become “the Female Al Capone” and one of the most renowned Jewish American women in the 20th century. 

Applegate is a historian whose first book, "The Most Famous Man in America: The Biography of Henry Ward Beecher," won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2007.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

