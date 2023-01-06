Pittsfield: Pulitzer-winning author to discuss new book

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Debby Applegate will talk about her new book, "Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, Icon of the Jazz Age," at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, via Zoom for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.
This free program is part of “Jewish Literary Voices: A Federation Series in collaboration with The Jewish Book Council.” Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for the program link.
"Madam" is a colorful and unusual history of Jewish life told through the perspective of a “good Jewish girl” from a Russian shtetl who immigrated to Brooklyn and rose to become “the Female Al Capone” and one of the most renowned Jewish American women in the 20th century.
Applegate is a historian whose first book, "The Most Famous Man in America: The Biography of Henry Ward Beecher," won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2007.