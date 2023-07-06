Adams: Meeting House tours available

The Quaker Meeting House, built in 1782 by the East Hoosuck Meeting of the Society of Friends, will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, July 9 to Oct. 8. Free tours are given by members of the Adams Historical Society.
The meeting house, essentially unchanged since its construction, is located in Maple Street Cemetery. It was the place of worship of four generations of the family of Susan B. Anthony, social reformer and women’s rights activist born in Adams in 1820, including Anthony herself for her first six years.