<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams: Meeting House tours available

The Quaker Meeting House, built in 1782 by the East Hoosuck Meeting of the Society of Friends, will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, July 9 to Oct. 8. Free tours are given by members of the Adams Historical Society.

The meeting house, essentially unchanged since its construction, is located in Maple Street Cemetery. It was the place of worship of four generations of the family of Susan B. Anthony, social reformer and women’s rights activist born in Adams in 1820, including Anthony herself for her first six years.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all