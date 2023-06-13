Great Barrington: Queer leadership summit planned

The Berkshire Stonewall Community Coalition, collaborating with Queer Men of the Berkshires and the Bard Queer Leadership Project, will host the Berkshire Regional Queer Leadership Summit and potluck from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at White House at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road.
The summit and potluck will be hosted by Provost John Weinstein, founder of the new Bard Queer Leadership Project at Simon's Rock, and husband, Brian Mikesell, board member of BSCC and Q-MoB.
The summit is open to leaders of organizations that meet regularly and/or offer regular services to LGBTQ+ people in the greater Berkshire rural region.
Visit tinyurl.com/a8fwkzsw for more information and to register.