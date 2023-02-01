<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Queer men's group offers social activities

At a recent community gathering, a diverse group of 32 queer men from across the Berkshires and surrounding regions came together to establish a new not-for-profit organization, Q-MoB, or Queer Men of the Berkshires.

Q-MoB’s mission is to empower queer men in the greater Berkshire region to create, find and participate in activity/support groups, classes and resources that foster community, wellness and fun.

Through recreational and learning activities, Q-MoB creates social bonds for a diverse intergenerational group of men.

Activities include game nights, hikes, potlucks, a dining club, arts & culture outings, and a quarterly community visioning event.

For more information about the nonprofit and events, visit queermenoftheberkshires.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

