Great Barrington: Queer men's group offers social activities

At a recent community gathering, a diverse group of 32 queer men from across the Berkshires and surrounding regions came together to establish a new not-for-profit organization, Q-MoB, or Queer Men of the Berkshires.
Q-MoB’s mission is to empower queer men in the greater Berkshire region to create, find and participate in activity/support groups, classes and resources that foster community, wellness and fun.
Through recreational and learning activities, Q-MoB creates social bonds for a diverse intergenerational group of men.
Activities include game nights, hikes, potlucks, a dining club, arts & culture outings, and a quarterly community visioning event.
For more information about the nonprofit and events, visit queermenoftheberkshires.org.