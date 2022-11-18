Lee: Film, discussion address racism

Lee Public Schools, Lenox Public Schools and Berkshire Hills Regional School District will present a free screening of the award-winning film, “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Lee Middle and High School auditorium.
The film will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Raymond Porch, director of Family and Community Engagement for the Cambridge Public Schools.
The film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler.
The film interweaves historical and present-day archival footage, Robinson’s personal story, and interview footage capturing Robinson’s meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses to history.
Tickets are not required but can be reserved at tinyurl.com/7k6z66s3 or at leepublicschools.net.