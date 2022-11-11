Stockbridge: Berkshire Art Center announces ceramics apprenticeship with RSYP

Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School, is collaborating with the Railroad Street Youth Project for a ceramics apprenticeship led by BAC's Ceramics Studio Manager Lorimer Burns and Studio Technician Hunter Cady.
The ceramics apprenticeship for a group of students ages 14 to 25 will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 14 through Dec. 12, at Citizens’ Hall, Berkshire Art Center’s flagship location.
By the end of the program, the apprentices will have learned how to recycle clay, prepare for a variety of ceramics classes, and maintain a clean, inviting studio space for BAC’s ceramics community.
For more information about RSYP, located in Great Barrington, and its apprenticeship programs, visit rsyp.org.