Stockbridge: Berkshire Art Center announces ceramics apprenticeship with RSYP

Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School, is collaborating with the Railroad Street Youth Project for a ceramics apprenticeship led by BAC's Ceramics Studio Manager Lorimer Burns and Studio Technician Hunter Cady.

The ceramics apprenticeship for a group of students ages 14 to 25 will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 14 through Dec. 12, at Citizens’ Hall, Berkshire Art Center’s flagship location. 

By the end of the program, the apprentices will have learned how to recycle clay, prepare for a variety of ceramics classes, and maintain a clean, inviting studio space for BAC’s ceramics community.

For more information about RSYP, located in Great Barrington, and its apprenticeship programs, visit rsyp.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

