Great Barrington: RSYP youths join Andrea Campbell's transition team

Railroad Street Youth Project, the youth empowerment organization that advocates for and invests in young people throughout southern Berkshire County, has announced that two local young people, Deisy Ecobar and Liza Price, have been selected to join Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell’s transition team. Campbell’s inauguration is set for Jan. 18.
Ecobar and Price will be youth-representing members of the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau Team, a subcommittee of the "Ready On Day One" Committee, tasked to "prepare subject matter briefs on priority issues, engage with and listen to outside organizations, assist with logistical needs relating to the transition of their relevant bureau, and brainstorm the future possibilities and north stars of each bureau," Campbell’s team said.
At Railroad Street, Ecobar is the co-chair of RSYP’s Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition. A resident of Great Barrington, she is a senior at Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield.
When she is not in school or involved in coalition work, Ecobar hosts the bilingual radio show "Mundo Latino" with her mother, Martha, on WTBR. In all of her efforts, Ecobar ensures youth voices are represented and advocates for the immigrant/Latinx community in the Berkshires.
Price works as an intern at Railroad Street organizing the annual 411 in the 413 Youth Conference and is a Youth Operational Board member. She recently relocated to Great Barrington from northern New Jersey.
A senior at Monument Mountain Regional High School, Price is passionate about communications and marketing, has a background in digital media, and is the founder of the magazine By The Reel.