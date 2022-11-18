Avery Carr, a junior at Monument Mountain Regional High School, has been selected to receive the sixth annual Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment Scholarship awarded by the Railroad Street Youth Project.
This $20,000 scholarship is the culmination of the Railroad Street Youth Student Empowerment Program, created in 2017 by local youth leader Z Estime to provide a safe and supportive space for students to explore their options after high school — whether at a private, state or community college, through a gap year, or at a vocational school.
Students from Monument Mountain and Mount Everett high schools can opt to participate in the program, where they take part in a series of youth-centered sessions on topics ranging from balancing tasks, goal setting, demystifying the Federal Student Aid application process, and productive financial behavior such as credit building, budgeting and saving.
Carr is considering a future career as a food chemist or a culinary instructor to people of all ages.