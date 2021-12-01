First Baptist Church will host its annual Christmas sale and the Friendly Mission Circle's December meal, both at the church, 7030 Main St.
The Christmas sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The food table will offer cookies, cakes, pies, candies, baked beans, and more. The auction table will include items for children and adults suitable for gifting. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will stop by before closing for photos with the children.
The Friendly Mission Circle's December meal will be served at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8. The menu includes roast pork, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, applesauce, and dessert. All are welcome to attend or take out the meal for a donation.