The Friendly Mission Circle of First Baptist Church will be serving the monthly senior meal at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the church, 7030 Main St.

The menu includes roast pork with potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls, and cake. Donations from seniors are appreciated, but all ages are welcome to partake for $5. 

Meals will also be available for takeout. Orders may be placed by calling Sandy at 413-424-5446 or by calling the church on Wednesday morning at 802-423-7530.

Those interested in playing bingo can arrive at 10:30 a.m. for a few games before the lunch.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.