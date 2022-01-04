The Friendly Mission Circle of First Baptist Church will be serving the monthly senior meal at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the church, 7030 Main St.
The menu includes roast pork with potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls, and cake. Donations from seniors are appreciated, but all ages are welcome to partake for $5.
Meals will also be available for takeout. Orders may be placed by calling Sandy at 413-424-5446 or by calling the church on Wednesday morning at 802-423-7530.
Those interested in playing bingo can arrive at 10:30 a.m. for a few games before the lunch.