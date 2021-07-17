Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: fccadams.org.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stan’s.
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and on Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
ARK Community Church: 45 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Visit arkcommunitychurch.org for the conference call number.
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. We will worship the Lord with songs, prayers and a sermon titled “The New Shepherd” with Pastor Tom Quattrociocchi. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. Worship with us!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. only with COVID restrictions, wear a mask. Or, watch us on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. The Sanctuary is open for worship at 9:30 a.m. with restrictions and livestreamed at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual will preach on Ephesians 2:11-22, focusing on unity and reconciliation. Stephanie Morris, deacon and lay reader. Roxanne Spence, hymn leader. Visual message by Donna Bishop. Kate Caton, music director.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing optional. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon, “Just My Lord Jesus.”
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal Church: 67 State Road. Zoom worship at 10 a.m.. Information: graceberkshires.org.
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational service at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. Speaker: The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton. Sermon: “Flower Communion.” Share the Plate with Berkshire Environmental Action Team. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks required in the building regardless of vaccination status.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Message: “Christ’s Sovereign Ministry.” Scripture: Hebrews 2:5-8. Facebook Live Study on Prayer, “The Pillar of Prayer,” at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hinsdale
First Congregational: 129 Maple St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. in person and on Facebook Live and YouTube. On YouTube, search for Jennifer Kimball’s channel. This Sunday is part two of a four week Forgiveness Series. Sermon: “We Forgive Ourselves.” An opportunity to meet with Pastor Jennifer and reflect on how the sermon applies to our lives follows worship.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise and worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Charles VanAusdall. Sermon: “How Often Must I Forgive Someone Who Sins Against Me?” Services may be viewed at any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m. Worship will also be online at 1 p.m. on Zoom. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org to receive the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman also releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Sunday. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. On this eighth Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon focuses on “The Letter to Philadelphia: Opportunity,” Revelation 3:7-13. Masks and social distancing required and temperature checks at the door. Everyone is welcome! Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays through August.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person or on Facebook (All Saints Berkshires). Masks required if not vaccinated. Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Worship at 10 a.m. Face masks & social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Worship will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. The Rev. Carolyn Peck will lead worship accompanied by church youth and youth around the country. Message: “The 11th Commandment.” Church youth will be recognized with certificates and gifts. Michael Daunis will lead music. Additional music by violinist Beth Daunis and soprano Meghan Gleason. Open & affirming congregation. All welcome.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Holy Spirit-filled worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreaming video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person, outdoors, behind the building. Livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit facebook.com/NewHopeUMCMA for inclement weather announcements. The sermon focuses on the fact that much of Jesus’ own earthly ministry happened in day-to-day moments, not just the miracles.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Weekend Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. are aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and on Facebook and YouTube. Sermon focus: “Jesus, our shepherd, nourishes and strengthens us, guiding us in right paths. He is the righteous shoot of David, the peace between Jews and Gentiles, between God and all humanity.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For the link to livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. All available members are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the church to assist with the 9 a.m. tag sale.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Livestreamed worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the eighth Sunday after Pentecost. Or, tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA); “friend” the church and the link to the livestream will appear. The Deacon Linda Hass’ message, “Our Puzzle Pieces,” is based upon Psalm 139:1-7; 13-16.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: Park Square, 27 East St. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary is available for limited reservations. Email Cara Davis at caradavis01230@yahoo.com to reserve a space. The service will also be available on Zoom. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the link and for any questions. All are welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Life.” Golden Text: Psalms 48:9. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield. Meals will be provided in take away bags and food shelf bags distributed with the meals at the usual times.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenberg, church moderator and organist.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Confessions from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph’s Church: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship at 9 a.m. Registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. In-person worship at 11 a.m. following COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. in Sanctuary. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. Shabbat Services at 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for the Zoom link to join. Visit ansheamunim.org for other upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist Church: 175 Wendell Ave. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Zion Lutheran: 74 First St. Worship at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/zionlutheranpittsfield.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. observing recommended safety guidelines. Worship is also livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship has resumed at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal and Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
St. Joseph: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. For livestreamed weekend Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message by Joe Ferguson: “Why Should the Gospel Be My Priority?” based on 2 Timothy 1:8-12. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Online service at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael Roman Catholic Parish: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on WilliNet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music now at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: 10 Green River Lane. The Act of Consecration of Man, the renewed form of the Mass, is celebrated at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday with masks and social distancing.