Great Barrington: New gallery plans grand opening reception

Artist Reed Anderson announces the opening of Resident Assistant, a new gallery and project space in collaboration with the arts bookstore Familiar Trees, at the new location, 80 Railroad St. 

The gallery will feature contemporary arts in a variety of media and will serve as a space for readings and performances.

The exhibition program begins with an opening reception for a two-person exhibition of paintings, "Out of the Office" by Daniel Davidson and "On Sale" by Miles Shelton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. 

Information: 347-420-3107 or info@reedandersonprojects.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

