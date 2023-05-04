Great Barrington: New gallery plans grand opening reception

Artist Reed Anderson announces the opening of Resident Assistant, a new gallery and project space in collaboration with the arts bookstore Familiar Trees, at the new location, 80 Railroad St.
The gallery will feature contemporary arts in a variety of media and will serve as a space for readings and performances.
The exhibition program begins with an opening reception for a two-person exhibition of paintings, "Out of the Office" by Daniel Davidson and "On Sale" by Miles Shelton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Information: 347-420-3107 or info@reedandersonprojects.com.