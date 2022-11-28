Pittsfield: Yard waste drop-off concludes Dec. 1

Residents are reminded that the temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station ends Thursday, Dec. 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Ave.
The remaining hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 1.
Customers must provide proof of Pittsfield residency with a valid ID, or an ID combined with matching name on utility bill, or another similar document.
This service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off yard waste. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to drop off yard waste.
Residents will be required to empty bags into designated containers. Acceptable items include tree trimming/branches, leaves and house/garden plants, and brush and grass clippings.
The following items are not considered yard waste: soil, sod or other similar materials; bricks, stones or other similar materials; and plastic bags.
Information: Department of Public Services and Utilities at 413-499-9330.