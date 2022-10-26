Pittsfield: Neal earmarks $350K for BCC nursing program

U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, visited Berkshire Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to announce a $350,000 earmark for upgrades to the nursing program’s simulation (SIM) equipment.
The allocation was made possible through Congressionally Directed Spending from the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education. Neal submitted funding for this project in the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bill that was signed into law earlier this year.
New equipment will include newborn, pediatric and adult models, patient monitors, wound care kits and accompanying software, an Electronic Medical Record program, an Omnicell Medication Dispenser and crash carts — all designed to prepare nursing students for what they will experience in a clinical setting.
This project is one of 10 CDS projects submitted by Neal, totaling over $9 million in investments throughout the First Congressional District of Massachusetts.
BCC offers an Associate Degree in Nursing program, a one-year Licensed Practical Nurse certificate program and collaborates with UMass Amherst to offer a bachelor of science degree in nursing. BCC also works with Berkshire Health Systems to offer a 90-hour Certified Nursing Assistant program several times annually.