Applications are available for scholarships from various Richmond memorial funds. Both graduating seniors and college students are eligible to apply, and one form covers all eight of the scholarship funds.
A total of $19,000 was awarded last year to 13 students. The largest awards come from the Anita Chapman Scholarship Fund, established 50 years ago by several friends of Anita Chapman, a Richmond resident who died in 1971.
Academic achievement, community service and year-round residency in Richmond are the main considerations in reviewing applications.
Application forms are available at the Richmond Post Office, Richmond Free Public Library, Town Hall, Bartlett’s Orchard, high school guidance offices in Pittsfield, Great Barrington and Lenox, and from Patricia Malnati, State Road, Richmond.
Applications must be returned to Malnati by the May 1 deadline and awards will be announced in June.