RICHMOND — A total of 13 different scholarships are offered this year in Richmond. Deadline for applications is May 1, and awards are available to year-round residents, including this year’s high school graduates and college students.
Seven of the awards amount to $1,000 or more and include a new scholarship established by the late Jerry and Maze Morray, who made their home in Richmond for years. The 13 awards include memorials to several Richmond residents, the oldest being the Anita Chapman scholarships, which will award a total of $7,000 this year.
Guidelines for awards, set by the Anita Chapman directors, emphasize academic achievement and community service in town and elsewhere, according to Chapman President Jan Hartford. Need is also considered. To assure continuance of the scholarships, awards are usually made using only interest earned on the funds.
Applications are reviewed by delegates from five Richmond civic organizations. Application forms are available at the Richmond Post Office, Richmond Free Public Library and Bartlett’s Orchards, or from Chapman Director Patricia Malnati at her State Road home.
Completed forms are to be returned to Malnati, and awards will be announced in June.