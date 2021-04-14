The town is working to develop a new Town Hall, Library and Community Room. Information about the project will be shared during a public meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, via Zoom and on the town's Facebook page.
Zoom and Facebook Live information is available in the town newsletter, available at richmondma.org.
The Municipal Building Committee announces a site visit at the proposed location of the new building from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. Parking will be available at Richmond Consolidated School. Committee members and the project manager and designer will be available to answer questions. Rain date is Sunday, May 2. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Questions can be sent to MBC@richmondma.org.