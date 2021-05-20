Residents can dispose of light metals, bulky waste and electronics during the spring collection day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Highway Department garage area.

Due to COVID-19, Department of Public Works employees will not be able to assist in the unloading of vehicles.

The fee for mattresses and box springs is $25 per item. Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers cost $10 per item.

A list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found in the town newsletter, available on the town website, richmondma.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.