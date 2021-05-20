Residents can dispose of light metals, bulky waste and electronics during the spring collection day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Highway Department garage area.
Due to COVID-19, Department of Public Works employees will not be able to assist in the unloading of vehicles.
The fee for mattresses and box springs is $25 per item. Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers cost $10 per item.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found in the town newsletter, available on the town website, richmondma.org.