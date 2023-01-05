Richmond: Preschool, kindergarten registration open

Richmond Consolidated School is accepting applications for both residents and school choice kindergarten and preschool students for the 2023-2024 school year.
District policy states that children must be 5 years old as of Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten and 3 years old as of Sept. 1 to be eligible to attend the preschool program.
Applications can be found on the school's website, richmondconsolidated.org. For more information, call the school office at 413-698-2207.
Richmond residents who suspect their child may have special needs and is 3 years old or older, should call Special Education Director Mary Shook at 413-698-4001 to schedule an evaluation.
Those living outside of Richmond can contact their home district Special Education Department.