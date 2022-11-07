Richmond: School craft fair returns Saturday

The Richmond Consolidated School Craft Fair returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the school, 1831 State Road.
This PTA fundraiser features 32+ vendors, a silent auction, raffles, and more. Admission is free.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
