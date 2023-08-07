Richmond: Richmond Consolidated School honor roll

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Richmond Consolidated School Honor Roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced its third-trimester honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.

High Honors 

Grade 8: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes

Grade 7: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Quincy Rocca

Grade 6: Adam Bruce, Donal Clary, Vincent Greer, Jane Hoogs, Emily Leonard-Miller, Mary Long, Jackson Smith, Rowan Wright

Honors

Grade 8: Isla Dimassimo, Jack Ginsberg, William Roney

Grade 7: Evellyn Croce, Alex Dellea, Matthew Fawcett, Levi Koldys, Ava McMahon, Luke Naventi, Madeline Sadighi-Wood, Noah Walsh

Grade 6: Ethan Roney, Meryn Smith, Desmond Winters

