Richmond Honor Roll

Richmond Consolidated School first-trimester honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced the first-trimester honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students in grades 6 to 8 must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.

High Honors 

Grade 8: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier

Grade 7: Khloe Amankwah, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Mitchell Kellar, Quincy Rocca

Grade 6: Adam Bruce, Emily Leonard-Miller, Jackson Smith, Rowan Wright

Honors

Grade 8: Sofia Hayes, William Roney

Grade 7: Noelle Bodenstab, Evellyn Croce, Isabelle Fletcher, Levi Koldys, Luke Naventi, Madeline Sadighi-Wood

Grade 6: Donal Clary, Vincent Greer, Addison Kramek, Mckenzie Kramek, Mary Long, Ethan Roney, Meryn Smith, Desmond Winters

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

