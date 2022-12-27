Richmond Consolidated School first-trimester honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced the first-trimester honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year.
Students in grades 6 to 8 must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.
High Honors
Grade 8: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier
Grade 7: Khloe Amankwah, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Mitchell Kellar, Quincy Rocca
Grade 6: Adam Bruce, Emily Leonard-Miller, Jackson Smith, Rowan Wright
Honors
Grade 8: Sofia Hayes, William Roney
Grade 7: Noelle Bodenstab, Evellyn Croce, Isabelle Fletcher, Levi Koldys, Luke Naventi, Madeline Sadighi-Wood
Grade 6: Donal Clary, Vincent Greer, Addison Kramek, Mckenzie Kramek, Mary Long, Ethan Roney, Meryn Smith, Desmond Winters