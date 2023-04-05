Richmond: Richmond Consolidated School second-trimester honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced the second-trimester honor roll for grades 6 to 8 for the 2022-2023 school year.
Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.
High Honors
Grade 8: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes
Grade 7: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Quincy Rocca
Grade 6: Adam Bruce, Donal Clary, Vincent Greer, Jane Hoogs, Emily Leonard-Miller, Mary Long, Jackson Smith, Rowan Wright
Honors
Grade 8: Isla Dimassimo, Lorelei Hoskeer, William Roney
Grade 7: Evellyn Croce, Matthew Fawcett, Levi Koldys, Ava McMahon, Luke Naventi, Madeline Sadighi-Wood, Noah Walsh
Grade 6: Sophia Perreault, Ethan Roney, Meryn Smith, Desmond Winters