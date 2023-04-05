<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Richmond Consolidated School Honor Roll

Richmond: Richmond Consolidated School second-trimester honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced the second-trimester honor roll for grades 6 to 8 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.

High Honors

Grade 8: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes

Grade 7: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Quincy Rocca

Grade 6: Adam Bruce, Donal Clary, Vincent Greer, Jane Hoogs, Emily Leonard-Miller, Mary Long, Jackson Smith, Rowan Wright

Honors

Grade 8: Isla Dimassimo, Lorelei Hoskeer, William Roney

Grade 7: Evellyn Croce, Matthew Fawcett, Levi Koldys, Ava McMahon, Luke Naventi, Madeline Sadighi-Wood, Noah Walsh

Grade 6: Sophia Perreault, Ethan Roney, Meryn Smith, Desmond Winters

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

