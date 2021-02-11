Town Treasurer/Collector Paul Lisi Jr. has announced that motor vehicle excise tax bills will be mailed on Feb. 16 and are due by March 16.
These bills can be paid online at Richmondma.org or checks can be mailed to the remittance address on the bill. Timely payment of these bills ensures unnecessary interest and fees.
Real estate, personal property taxes and sewer betterment payments for the third quarter were due on Feb. 1. Those who have not paid these bills yet should send in their payment as soon as possible to avoid interest charges.