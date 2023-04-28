Richmond: East Road project to affect traffic

The Highway Department will be completing an East Road drainage and geogrid project scheduled to begin Monday, May 1, and estimated to run through May 12.
The road will be closed to through traffic during hours of construction, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., between houses 552 and 675 East Road.
Houses 11 through 552 will access via the north side from either Sleepy Hollow Extension or Swamp Road. Houses 675 through 1130 will access via the south side from Lenox Road.
The Highway Department has notified emergency services and the bus company and will be in contact with them throughout the construction project.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Highway Department at 413-553-7794