The Richmond Historical Society will host a 30th anniversary event at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Richmond Congregation Church, 1515 State Road.

Woody Vaspra and Catie Johnson, co-founders of the World Council of Elders, will share Edward Curtis' photographs in a slide presentation titled "Portraits of the Native American." The photos depict various Native American cultures before they were relocated from their lands and moved to reservations.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. A short business meeting will precede this presentation.

