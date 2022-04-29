The Richmond Historical Society will host a 30th anniversary event at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Richmond Congregation Church, 1515 State Road.
Woody Vaspra and Catie Johnson, co-founders of the World Council of Elders, will share Edward Curtis' photographs in a slide presentation titled "Portraits of the Native American." The photos depict various Native American cultures before they were relocated from their lands and moved to reservations.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
This event is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. A short business meeting will precede this presentation.