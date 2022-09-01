Berkshire HorseWorks Inc., a nonprofit organization offering Eagala Model equine-assisted activities, trail ride lessons and life skills curriculum, will be offering after-school programming this fall.
"Say Hay!: Photography for Kids and Horses," in collaboration with Kelly Damms Photography, will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 31.
The class exposes participants ages 9-12 to the basics of photography while inspiring creativity and self-expression through interaction with horses.
The cost for the 16 sessions is $680 and the class is limited to 12. Participants must bring their own digital camera or cell phone.
Ranch Life 101, co-facilitated by early education specialist Chris Ciepiela and Eagala advanced certified equine specialist Hayley Sumner, is an authentic ranch adventure that provides a platform in nature for life skill development as children engage in developmentally appropriate experiences.
Session one for ages 5-7 will meet from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 4. The four-week program costs $260 and is limited to 10. Session two for ages 8-13 will meet from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 3. The eight-week program costs $520 and is limited to 10.
Scholarships and sliding scales are available. Information: 413-698-3700 or email info@berkshirehorseworks.com.