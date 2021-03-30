Treasurer/Collector Paul A. Lisi Jr. reminds residents that motor vehicle excise tax bills that were due on March 18 will be turned over to the Deputy Collector's office to be demanded on Friday, April 2.
To avoid the additional $30 demand charge that will be added to the bill along with interest, payment must be received in the office by Thursday, April 1.
Payments received after this date that do not include the demand charge will be returned with a new bill showing the total amount due as partial payments for excise tax are not accepted.