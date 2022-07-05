Berkshire author Kevin O'Hara will read from and talk about his new book, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward," at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Richmond Free Public Library, 2821 State Road. Weather permitting, the event will take place on the library lawn.
The book chronicles O'Hara's 30 years as a psychiatric nurse at Berkshire Medical Center. He will have books available for signing and purchase, including his previous books, "Last of the Donkey Pilgrims," "A Lucky Irish Lad" and "A Christmas Journey."
This free event is part of the Lively World Series presented in memory of Milton Bass, whose column ran in The Eagle for 60 years. Refreshments will be served.