Richmond Telephone Company collaborated with Anna O’Donnell’s art classes at Richmond Consolidated School to design a cover for the 2022-2023 phonebook.
Multiple grades participated in the contest. Third-grader Dylan Conuel’s winning artwork will be featured on the cover and several pages inside the phonebook will display all of the students' art pieces.
The phonebooks will be mailed out to Richmond residents in July.
Richmond Telephone Company was purchased December 2020 by Christa Proper, who was formerly employed by Richmond Telephone and Richmond Networx. RTC is currently working to expand its fiber network to offer faster and more competitive internet service locally.