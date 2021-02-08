Richmond Consolidated School is now registering preschool and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.

District policy states that children must be 5 years old as of Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. Children who are 3 years old as of Sept. 1 are eligible to attend the preschool program based on a lottery system.

Parents or guardians of eligible children should call the school office at 413-698-2207 for more information.

Preschool and kindergarten screenings and orientation will be held at a later date; information will follow.

Parents who suspect that their child age 3 and older might have special needs should call Special Education Director Mary Shook at 413-698-4001 to schedule an evaluation.

