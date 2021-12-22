RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced the first trimester honor roll for grades 6 to 8.

Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 to achieve high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 to achieve honors.

High Honors

Grade 8: Bella Deinlein, Madeline Harrington, Simma Krantz, Liam Laundry, Nyla Stevens, Thea Szymanski, Emilia Yefremov

Grade 7: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Jack Ginsberg, Sofia Hayes, Sophia Peckham, William Roney

Grade 6: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Matthew Fawcett, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Luke Naventi, Quincy Rocca, Noah Walsh

Honors

Grade 8: Chantel Evans, Mia Ives, Javonnie Lee

Grade 7: Isla Dimassimo, Ethan Senzel, Noah Stover

Grade 6: William Barber, Evellyn Croce, Alex Dellea, Levy Koldys, Ava McMahon, Madeline Sadighi-Wood

