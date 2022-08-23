Richmond: Richmond Consolidated School honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced its honor roll for the third trimester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 for high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 for honors.
High Honors
Grade 8: Eva Sophia Allen-Vargas, Madeline Harrington, Simma Krantz, Liam Laundry, Thea Szymanski, Emilia Yefremov
Grade 7: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes, Sophia Peckham, William Roney
Grade 6: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Levy Koldys, Luke Naventi, Quincy Rocca, Noah Walsh
Honors
Grade 8: Chantel Evans, Mia Ives, Javonnie Lee
Grade 7: Isla Dimassimo, Jack Ginsberg
Grade 6: William Barber, Evellyn Croce, Alex Dellea, Matthew Fawcett, Ava McMahon, Madeline Sadighi-Wood