Richmond Consolidated School Honor Roll

Richmond: Richmond Consolidated School honor roll

RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced its honor roll for the third trimester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students must attain a grade point average of 8.5 to 10 for high honors and 7.0 to 8.49 for honors.

High Honors

Grade 8: Eva Sophia Allen-Vargas, Madeline Harrington, Simma Krantz, Liam Laundry, Thea Szymanski, Emilia Yefremov

Grade 7: Isabella Baltazar, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes, Sophia Peckham, William Roney

Grade 6: Khloe Amankwah, Noelle Bodenstab, Sonya Bougouin, Theo Curletti, Olivia Dellea, Isabelle Fletcher, Mitchell Kellar, Levy Koldys, Luke Naventi, Quincy Rocca, Noah Walsh

Honors

Grade 8: Chantel Evans, Mia Ives, Javonnie Lee

Grade 7: Isla Dimassimo, Jack Ginsberg

Grade 6: William Barber, Evellyn Croce, Alex Dellea, Matthew Fawcett, Ava McMahon, Madeline Sadighi-Wood

