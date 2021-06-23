RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced its honor roll for the third trimester of the 2020-21 school year. Honor roll students have to attain an 8.5 to 10 grade-point average to achieve high honors and 7.0-8.49 to achieve honors.

High honors

Grade 8: Bryanna Amankwah, Tessa Baldwin, Lulu Bowman, Ann Fiegal, Tessa Gamberoni, Lana Kellar, Cassius Osinga, Hannah Roller, Jared Senzel, Parker Smith.

Grade 7: Madison Barber, Madeline Harrington, Remi Perreault, Nyla Stevens, Thea Szymanski, Emilia Yefremov.

Grade 6: Noah Askew, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes, William Roney, Cruz Swinson.

Honors

Grade 8: Caiden Crisp, Ezra Deinlein, Paul Naventi, Kitson Stover, Ava Szymanski, Elizabeth Valicenti.

Grade 7: Bella Deinlein, Mia Ives, Quinn Ives, Simma Krantz, Javonnie Lee, Samuel Tremblay.

Grade 6: Sophia Peckham, Ethan Senzel, Noah Stover.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.