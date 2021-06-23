RICHMOND — Richmond Consolidated School has announced its honor roll for the third trimester of the 2020-21 school year. Honor roll students have to attain an 8.5 to 10 grade-point average to achieve high honors and 7.0-8.49 to achieve honors.
High honors
Grade 8: Bryanna Amankwah, Tessa Baldwin, Lulu Bowman, Ann Fiegal, Tessa Gamberoni, Lana Kellar, Cassius Osinga, Hannah Roller, Jared Senzel, Parker Smith.
Grade 7: Madison Barber, Madeline Harrington, Remi Perreault, Nyla Stevens, Thea Szymanski, Emilia Yefremov.
Grade 6: Noah Askew, Giselle Cormier, Sofia Hayes, William Roney, Cruz Swinson.
Honors
Grade 8: Caiden Crisp, Ezra Deinlein, Paul Naventi, Kitson Stover, Ava Szymanski, Elizabeth Valicenti.
Grade 7: Bella Deinlein, Mia Ives, Quinn Ives, Simma Krantz, Javonnie Lee, Samuel Tremblay.
Grade 6: Sophia Peckham, Ethan Senzel, Noah Stover.