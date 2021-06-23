Berkshire HorseWorks' annual tag sale will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25,  and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 101 Patton Road. Proceeds benefit the equine center's therapeutic programs and at-risk populations around the Berkshires.

The sale features clothing, furniture, shoes, jewelry, artwork, linen, games, toys, books, bike, treadmill, patio furniture, and other items from former residences in California and New York. Baked goods, lemonade and bottled water will be available for sale.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.