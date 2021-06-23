Berkshire HorseWorks' annual tag sale will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 101 Patton Road. Proceeds benefit the equine center's therapeutic programs and at-risk populations around the Berkshires.
The sale features clothing, furniture, shoes, jewelry, artwork, linen, games, toys, books, bike, treadmill, patio furniture, and other items from former residences in California and New York. Baked goods, lemonade and bottled water will be available for sale.