A town cleanup and pancake breakfast will take place Saturday, April 3.
A grab-and-go breakfast will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Richmond Consolidated School. Blueberry or plain pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee are available for $5.
Cleanup hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. Maps, gloves and garbage bags will be available on the circle in the back of the school.
All are welcome to the breakfast regardless of participation in the cleanup. All proceeds benefit the Richmond Emergency Fuel Fund.