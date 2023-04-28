<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Richmond: Town Hall testing four day workweek

The Town Hall will be trying out a new four day workweek with extended evening hours one day a week to become more accessible for residents.

Beginning Monday, May 1, the new hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and closed Friday.

Residents are reminded of a baby town meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Town Hall Meeting Room. 

The annual town meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Richmond Consolidated School, and the annual town election will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Town Hall.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

