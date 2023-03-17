<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Photo exhibit celebrates River Street

A celebration of "Remembering River Street," a photo exhibit organized by the UNO Community Center Steering Committee, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St.

The photos offer glimpses into life on River Street throughout the years. The collection is curated by members of the steering committee, many coming from their personal photo albums.

Local historian Paul Marino will give a talk about the history of the street. The community is invited to bring their own memories and photos.

This event is free. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Information: Northern Berkshire Community Coalition at 413-663-7588.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

