North Adams: Photo exhibit celebrates River Street

A celebration of "Remembering River Street," a photo exhibit organized by the UNO Community Center Steering Committee, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St.
The photos offer glimpses into life on River Street throughout the years. The collection is curated by members of the steering committee, many coming from their personal photo albums.
Local historian Paul Marino will give a talk about the history of the street. The community is invited to bring their own memories and photos.
This event is free. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Information: Northern Berkshire Community Coalition at 413-663-7588.