Roadwork scheduled for I-90 in Lee, Becket and West Stockbridge from June 19 to 23

A section Route 2 on State Road in North Adams is under construction as milling operations took place on June 7. Overnight milling, guardrail and bridge repair operations are scheduled for portions of the road in Lee and Becket from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23. Daytime drain repair operations are also slated for a portion of the road in West Stockbridge from Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 22.