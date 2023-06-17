Roadwork scheduled for I-90 in Lee, Becket and West Stockbridge from June 19 to 23

If you're driving on I-90 next week, expect delays, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
Overnight milling, guardrail and bridge repair operations are scheduled for portions of the road in Lee and Becket from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23. Daytime drain repair operations are also slated for a portion of the road in West Stockbridge from Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 22.
The work schedule is as follows:
Lee/Becket
Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 14.5 to mile marker 20, from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
Lee
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 14.0, from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 8.4, on from Monday, June 19 through Wednesday, June 21, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
West Stockbridge
Drainage repair operations will be conducted overnight at I-90 westbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2.5, from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22, during daytime hours from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All work is anticipated to conclude by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct the paving and bridge and guardrail repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.