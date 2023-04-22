Roadwork scheduled for portions of the MassPike in Lee and Becket for April 24 through 28

Expect delays if you're driving on the MassPike next week.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting drainage, bridge and guardrail repairs on portions of I-90 in Lee and Becket on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28.
The scheduled work will require temporary lane and shoulder closures, and is scheduled to take place as follows:
Lee
Drainage repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10 on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 8.3 from Monday through Friday morning in overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Becket
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 17 and mile marker 20 from Monday to Friday morning from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zone. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.