Roadwork slated for I-90 in these four Berkshire towns next week

If you're driving through I-90 in these Berkshire towns next week, expect delays.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight hour pavement milling and slope, drainage and bridge repair operations on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Lee, Becket, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1.
Lane closures will be in place during the construction operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee/Becket
Slope repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 21.0 and mile marker 21.8 from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
Pavement milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound between mile marker 11.0 and mile marker 15.0 from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
West Stockbridge
Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 0.6 from Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
Drainage repairs will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 0.0 to 5.0 from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
Stockbridge
Bridge repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.