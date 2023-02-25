Roadwork to cause delays Monday through Thursday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee

Expect traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike next week, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says.
The MassDOT will be conducting pavement repair operations daily on I-90 eastbound in Lee from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 10.6 Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the pavement and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.