Adams: Award-winning author to deliver reading

Roland Merullo, award-winning author of 28 books including 21 works of fiction, will discuss and read from his recently published works at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Adams Free Library, 92 Park St. A reception sponsored by the Friends of the Adams Free Library will follow.
Merullo's fictional works range from his spiritually-themed book series beginning with "Breakfast with Buddha" to his historical novels set in World War II Italy. He has also written books depicting the working-class world of Revere where he grew up.