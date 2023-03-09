Great Barrington: Route 23 slated for improvement

The state will spend $385,000 to improve a half-mile section of Route 23, just west of the Monterey town line.
The project, funded by the state Department of Transportation, will take place during the 2023 construction season.
"This is a sizable investment and an important project, which is among a number of others that will get underway during this year's construction season," said Joe Aberdale, the town's superintendent of public works, in a prepared release.
His department will announce additional projects in the coming weeks, as spring construction season approaches.
The Route 23 work includes repaving, drainage, lane markings, guardrail and erosion controls on the east-west route connecting Great Barrington points east.