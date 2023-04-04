Egremont: Culvert deterioration prompts Route 23 lane closure

The Highway Department has announced that Routes 23 and 41 in South Egremont will be reduced to one-lane traffic in the westbound lane beginning Friday, April 7, through approximately July 10, due to the deterioration of the culvert on the corner between the Egremont Village Inn and the Great Barrington town line.
Temporary signal lights activating altering traffic flow on both sides of the closure area will be installed on April 7.
On or about July 10, the roadway in this area will be closed for 72 hours to allow for replacement of the culvert. During that closure, traffic will be rerouted down Egremont Plain Road, Route 71, to Creamery Road back to Route 23, and vice versa.
For more information and to stay up-to-date with the construction, visit the Highway Department web page at egremont-ma.gov.