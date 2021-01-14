Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures, the Boy Scouts of America Western Massachusetts Council's outdoor family program, will be hosting activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation, 310 Birch Hill Road.
Chuck, Trish and Nathan Andrews of Top O' The Hill Maple in Blandford, will be showing WHOA participants what it takes to set up a maple syrup collection system. Using both modern day and antique tools, the Andrews will offer guided tours of the new Moses Scout Reservation "sugar bush."
Other highlights include "Forged In Fire" contestant Dana Dupuis in the blacksmith shop, ice fishing on the lake, winter bird feeding and identification, orienteering, escape challenges, scavenger hunt bingo, and more.
The registration cost is $10 per person, regardless of age.
Advance registration and payment are required at wmascouting.org/WHOA202101. No walk-ins or onsite registrations will be permitted. A full list of WHOA’s COVID-19 modifications can be found at wmascouting.org/WHOA.