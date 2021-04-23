Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures will be offering over a dozen activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation, 310 Birch Hill Road.
WHOA will be reopening its 60-foot tall climbing and rappelling tower. Climbing staff will outfit participants with helmets, gloves and harnesses. Additionally, each climber will have their own dedicated staff member to belay them on their journey to the top and their rappel back down to the ground.
In addition, anyone can challenge their balancing skills by scrambling along 40 feet of "rock" wall without setting foot on the ground. Fishing, metalworking and disc golf are among other activities offered.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited. Registration costs $10 per person, regardless of age.
Advance registration is required at wmascouting.org/WHOA202104. No walk-ins or onsite registrations are allowed.